LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect was charged with the murder of a man in November in the Park Hill neighborhood.
An arrest citation shows Arthur Nathaniel Pruitt is charged with the fatal shooting of Demetrius Crumes on Nov. 5.
The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of St. Louis Avenue near Dixie Highway. Court records said Crumes met up with Pruitt and another person. The two argued over what police called "a transaction," and Pruitt shot Crumes "multiple times."
A witness was able to identify Pruitt as the shooter, according to the arrest report.
Investigators also said they have video showing Pruitt continued to fire a gun at him as he stumbled out of the house.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.