LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after police say he shot another man to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
According to court documents, 48-year-old Carnell McQuarter was arrested by Louisville Metro Police shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, for the murder of 36-year-old Jarvis Patterson.
Police say the shooting took place near the intersection of Elliott Avenue and South 26th Street just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 21.
According to an arrest warrant, a witness said McQuarter and Patterson got into an argument at the Double Deuce Sports Bar & Grill at 2529 West Broadway. That witness said Patterson left the bar but came back a short time later.
Police say McQuarter was waiting for Patterson and shot him five times in a nearby alley. Patterson died at the scene after police investigators arrived.
Police say they were able to use surveillance cameras to track McQuarter and his vehicle to the crime.
A warrant was issued for McQuarter's arrest and he was taken into custody at The Edison Center on West Ormsby Avenue Monday morning. He's charged with Murder and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday morning.
