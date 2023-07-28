LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC's new service routes take effect Aug. 6.
The route changes were approved in early June.
Officials said in a news release that the route changes are part of an effort to reach more high-demand areas more often.
Among the changes, the No. 18 Dixie Local route will provide new service to St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, Jefferson Community & Technical College's southwest campus, and the UofL Health Medical Center.
One of TARC's most-ridden buses, the No. 4 Fourth Street route, will extend to New Cut Road. It will also provide a "one seat ride" from downtown Louisville to the Walmart in the area of the Outer Loop and New Cut Road, a move TARC said would provide better access to groceries for residents in that area.
Express trips along four routes in east Louisville are being eliminated as part of the changes. TARC said it is eliminating express routes with "extremely low ridership" that only run in the morning and afternoon. Riders on trips that are being eliminated can take local service to the same destination, TARC said, adding that riders "won't see a large difference in travel time."
TARC proposed the changes in March, raising concerns from Metro Councilmembers, some of whom wrote a letter to TARC expressing their concerns, and riders who rely on some of the routes. Several public meetings have been held since then for riders in areas most impacted by the changes to learn more about them and provide input.
Carrie Butler, TARC's executive director, said in a news release that the system "has to be responsive" to the "work and travel patterns in Louisville' that have "significantly changed over recent years."
"Service changes are not made lightly, but these adjustments reflect the community's current needs and will provide better service where it is most needed and help control costs in the face of financial challenges," Butler said in a news release on Wednesday.
The route changes are listed below, and can also be found by clicking here.
- Extending to New Cut Road to improve access to Walmart
- New, one-seat ride from downtown Louisville to the New Cut/Outer Loop area
- Minor adjustments to service times
- Service to Strawberry Lane discontinued
- For more information about Route 4 changes, click here.
- Trips to UofL St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital added
- Route frequency reduced from 30 to 40 minutes between buses on weekdays and from 50 to 60 on weekends
- For more information about Route 6 changes, click here.
- Extended south of Dixie Gardens, picking up morning and afternoon trips to Watson Lane
- Minor adjustments to service times
- For more information about Route 10 changes, click here.
- Rerouted to Manslick Road just north of Crums Lane, along Bluegrass to Hazelwood to St. Andrews Church Road
- Will travel along Stonestreet Road, 3rd Street Road and Valley Station providing service to UofL Medical Center Southwest and JCTC's southwest campus
- Major changes to service times
- Changes in frequency from 30 to 40 minutes all day
- For more information about Route 18 changes, click here
- Operating with electric buses
- Minor change to schedules to accommodate charging buses
- No changes to frequency or service hours
- For more information about Route 52 changes, click here.
Route 74: Chamberlain Lane to River Ridge:
- Service from downtown Louisville to Accomack Drive
- New, semi-express morning and afternoon service from downtown Louisville to Westport Road
- Changes will improve service to Ballard High School and new VA Hospital site
- For more information about Route 74 changes, click here.
Express routes being discontinued:
- Route 17X Bardstown Road Express
- Riders can take current local Route 17 service to same destination
- For an updated schedule, click here
- Route 31X Middletown Express
- Riders can take current local Route 31 to the same destination
- For an updated schedule, click here
- Route 40X Jeffersontown Express
- One trip added in the morning as a local trip; area currently being served will have coverage with local Route 40 trips, including service to Billtown Road
- For an updated schedule, click here
- Route 61X Plainview Express
- Riders can take local Route 31
- For an updated schedule, click here
TARC's initial proposal for the changes included Route 72, Clarksville, Indiana, which will no longer take effect with these changes.
For more information about the changes and for links to new, detailed route maps, click here.
Related Stories:
- TARC approves route changes, set to start in August
- TARC long-range plan hinges on solving 'financial challenges'
- Councilmembers, riders voice concerns as TARC seeks input on proposed route changes
- TARC long-range plan hinges on solving 'financial challenges'
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.