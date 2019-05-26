BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Bardstown say a juvenile was arrested and charged with murder after a 17-year-old was found shot and killed.
According to a news release, Bardstown Police officers responded to a reported shooting on Bard Avenue on Saturday around 11:40 p.m.
Officials say officers found the victim shot to death. He was later identified by the coroner's office as 17-year-old Christopher Metzger.
Authorities have not released the name of the juvenile arrested in the case.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.