SENN ROAD HOMICIDE - 10-27-2020.jpeg

Pictured: murder scene at Senn Road near Camp Ground Road in the Lake Dreamland area of Louisville, Ky., on Oct. 27, 2020, where officers found an "obviously deceased" man with gunshot wounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting last year in southwest Louisville.

Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 27, police responded to reports of a person down in the 4000 block of Senn Road off of Camp Ground Road. Officers found an "obviously deceased" man with gunshot wounds. A day later, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Dalton Doggrell, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds. 

Then Thursday, Louisville Metro Police said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

The suspect's name has not been released, as juvenile records are sealed.

