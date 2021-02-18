LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting last year in southwest Louisville.
Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 27, police responded to reports of a person down in the 4000 block of Senn Road off of Camp Ground Road. Officers found an "obviously deceased" man with gunshot wounds. A day later, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Dalton Doggrell, 27, died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Then Thursday, Louisville Metro Police said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
The suspect's name has not been released, as juvenile records are sealed.
