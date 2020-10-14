LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thanksgiving at Churchill Downs is still on this year, but the track is making some changes to the annual meal to keep people safe during the pandemic.
Churchill Downs will have a socially distanced dining room, and some items on the menu will be served differently.
The event, a tradition for many local families, usually sells out fast. Box seats and reserved first floor seating are also available. For Thanksgiving weekend tickets, click here.
The track is also welcoming a limited number of fans for this year's fall meet, which starts Oct. 25 and runs through Nov. 29. For fall meet tickets, click here.
