LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A refreshing new neighbor is now opened at NuLu Marketplace.
The Local Seltzery on East Main Street makes craft seltzers and cocktails, all under 100 calories. It also offers flights of local craft beers.
The owners have some traditional hard seltzers but also mix their own flavors in house, which include cranberry ginger, spicy cucumber, mango, blueberry and bananas foster.
"Anyone can go out and buy cans of seltzers but having it on draft, these are really craft seltzers, really high quality," said Braxton Turner, owner of Local Seltzery owner. "They are low calorie and low carb like other seltzers are, they're also all vegan, gluten free, all natural flavors."
The Local Seltzery had a soft opening earlier this month.
