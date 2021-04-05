LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seafood Lady is opening a new location in Louisville's NuLu district this weekend.
The grad opening of the restaurant at South Hancock and East Jefferson streets will be held Saturday, April 10, and will feature a red carpet and live entertainment — including fire throwers. Door prizes will also be awarded.
The NuLu restaurant will be The Seafood Lady's third in Kentucky. You can also find locations on Fern Valley Road in Louisville and on Georgetown Road in Lexington, Kentucky.
Chef Nichelle Thurston shut down The Seafood Lady's original location on West Oak St. in Old Louisville in 2019 to prepare for the NuLu relocation. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, delayed construction.
Thurston started the restaurant roughly six years ago as a catering business and food truck. The NuLu space is much bigger, offering plenty of space for a dine-in restaurant experience.
"I'm excited to be one of the Black-owned businesses coming to the community to bring jobs into the community," Thurston told WDRB News in 2020. "Black-owned jobs. People who work for Black people that can work for Black people."
"For me, that's really big to be able to bring that culture to the community," she added.
