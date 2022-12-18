LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit won half a million dollars on national television and plans to use to reach more students.
Hip Hop into Learning, HHN2L, uses rap and music to help Louisville area young kids and teens learn and express themselves. One of the group's programs, The Real Young Prodigys, is most commonly known.
December 12 a member of The Real Young Prodigys, D'Angelia McMillan, was surprised on the Tamron Hall show that Hip Hop Into Learning won the top award for The Lewis Prize, $500,000.
"But this isn't just for me. This is for like all of us because we all plan, work for Crown, we put in the work for just for all, we put every piece together," McMillan said.
The group's song "Crown" was influential in passing a Louisville ordinance, called the Crown Act, that prohibits discrimination against someone based on hairstyle.
The ordinance passed Louisville Metro Council in a unanimous, bipartisan vote and was signed by Mayor Greg Fischer, making it law, last summer. The group has also rallied for the passing of the CROWN Act in the state of Kentucky and plans to continue in 2023.
It all started 3 years ago in then JCPS Elementary school teacher NyRee Clayton-Taylor's classroom.
"It's just being culturally responsive and reaching all students and taking what they love, and showing them what they can be and what they are," Clayton-Taylor said.
The money isn't in the hands of Clayton-Taylor yet, but she said Hip Hop Into Learning wants to use the money to expand its services to reach more kids, with summer camps, writing camps and working on passing The Crown Act in Frankfort.
If you know a student who wants to get involved, The Real Young Prodigys is looking for dancers for its next music video. Tryouts are Wednesday at 3 pm at the Parkhill Community Center. Ages can range from third grade to 12th grade. It is for the group's new song Crown Remix.
For more information on The Real Young Prodigys click here.
