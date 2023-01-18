LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CenterPoint Energy has hired a third party to investigate carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana over Christmas.
State Rep. Rita Fleming confirmed that the utility company had hired Minnesota-based Standby Systems.
CenterPoint did not answer specific questions from WDRB News about the ongoing investigation into possible carbon monoxide issues. In an emailed statement, the company said they're committed to safety and finding out what happened.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is also looking into the issues.
Over Christmas, firefighters in Clarksville and New Albany responded to more than 100 calls about possible carbon monoxide issues in homes. At least four people were sent to the hospital.
