LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is still an uncertain future on when or if public swimming pools in Kentucky will be able to open this summer due to COVID-19.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said in late April that there's "almost no way" that kids, teens and adults can go to a pool and comply with social distancing guidance.
Still, thousands of people have signed a petition to open swimming pools in Kentucky on Memorial Day weekend.
Shelly Adams, a Louisville resident who started the petition, said she believes there are ways that pools can come up with new safety guidelines and submit proposals to the governor's office.
"I'm petitioning for all pools. They're using a blanket of all public pools are closed. There are so many pools," she told WDRB.
Adams said the petition is also backed by a group called "Save Our Summer."
"My neighborhood pool has over 100 swimmers," she said. "I say get your members to put a proposal together. I have put one together for our pool."
According to Adams, she has reached out to Governor Beshear's office but hasn't heard back yet. She says she understands pools need to open in a safe way and is hopeful there is a way to do that with pools across the state.
There's another group that's being affected by pool closures, and that is training facilities.
Amy Albiero owns Safe Splash in Louisville and is also the general chair for the Kentucky Swimming Board of Directors. She said her small business, which focuses on swim lessons and athletic training, is totally different from a recreational, public swimming pool. However, when it comes to reopening the economy, she says the two are being grouped together.
"What my hope is that all facilities will be looked at separately," she said.
She said no matter what, safety is always her top priority around the water.
"Ultimately, we are with the governor. Being in the pool industry and working with athletes, safety is our number one concern 365 days of the year. Not just because of a COVID-19 virus," she said.
However, Albiero says she believes there are ways her businesses, and others like hers, can safely reopen. She says she has created proposals and sent them to the governor's office.
"Our team knows we are not going to come back to practice as usual. We can start off one person per lane or two people lane starting at opposite ends," she said.
She said she still hasn't heard back yet, but she's cautiously optimistic.
"I'm just asking our governor and our health officials that are making decisions about pools to really be mindful of looking at the difference between all of these facilities," she said.
She is determined to keep her business afloat, but said if she can't open soon, financially it will be a challenge.
"If any facility that can show they can open safely and responsibly should have the opportunity to do so. That because we have a pool shouldn't really work to our disadvantage -- but ultimately work to our advantage. You're literally swimming in disinfectant," she said.
According to Governor Eric Holcomb's phased reopening in Indiana, swimming pools will be able to open in late May in the Hoosier state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.