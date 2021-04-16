LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville will take over the skies above Louisville and southern Indiana on Saturday, but the show's producer has a cautionary message for the public ahead of the event.
Saturday's Thunder Over Louisville will be different from previous years, but what will remain the same is the annual airshow to kick off the day. On Friday planes and jets were making their way to Bowman Field to prepare for it all.
The airshow is scheduled to begin Saturday afternoon. It will feature Air Force tankers, U.S. Army helicopters and T-38s. One new feature will be a fleet of drones.
While there will be few changes to this year's airshow, the fireworks will be very different. Instead of being centralized at one location at the Waterfront, they'll be launched from five different locations across Louisville and southern Indiana.
The event is meant to be watched from home, to prevent large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky Derby Festival planned to keep those five locations a secret, but they were leaked earlier this week. Out of respect for KDF's plans, WDRB is not identifying those locations.
Officials warn that the fireworks will be stopped as soon as crowds start to gather at any location.
"It's gonna be remembered by everybody, including the entire community, because it is a totally different approach for Thunder, no question about it," said Wayne Hettinger, the longtime producer of Thunder Over Louisville. "Now if it's going to be a good memory, or a so-so memory, we'll start reviewing that come Sunday."
Hettinger says if a group shows up at a location, officials will make a decision in the moment to either cancel the whole show, or just that one location.
The planes and jets start taking off from Bowman Field Saturday at 3 p.m. for the airshow, and fireworks will follow at night.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.