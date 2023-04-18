LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen people arrested last month in Frankfort for shouting in the House gallery and refusing orders to disperse pleaded not guilty to trespassing charges Tuesday.
The group was protesting Senate Bill 150, which became law after Republican lawmakers overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto.
The new law bans gender transitional medical care for those under 18 and adds restrictions for student pronouns and bathroom use based on gender.
One protester we spoke with said the charges should be dropped.
"We weren't doing anything illegal," said trans-activist Adrian Silbernagel. "We were there. We have the right to protest. We have the right to free speech. There were a lot of other folks in the capitol protesting and speaking their mind loudly that day. We happened to be in a part of the capitol where you know, we caused a little bit of more of a disruption but that's the point of protesting."
The Republican Speaker of the House said the protesters were given several opportunities to quiet down or leave but refused to do so.
The legal process isn't over yet for the protesters: they're expected back in court at the end of May.
Related Stories:
- Challenging school materials | Ky. Education Dept. releases form to file complaints
- Kentucky bill allowing parents to challenge school material to become law
- Ky. House votes to pass bill allowing parents to challenge school material they see as 'harmful'
- Ky. House advances bill giving parents a path to object to 'harmful' material in schools
- Kentucky lawmakers advance bill letting parents challenge instructional material
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.