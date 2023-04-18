LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen people arrested last month in Frankfort for shouting in the House gallery and refusing orders to disperse pleaded not guilty to trespassing charges Tuesday. 

The group was protesting Senate Bill 150, which became law after Republican lawmakers overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's veto.

Kentucky SB 150 protest 3-29-23

Nineteen people were zip tied, escorted out of the Kentucky capitol and arrested on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, while protesting lawmakers voting to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of Senate Bill 150, the sweeping GOP bill that curbs transgender medical procedures and limits teaching certain sex-related topics in Kentucky schools. (WDRB photo)

The new law bans gender transitional medical care for those under 18 and adds restrictions for student pronouns and bathroom use based on gender.

Kentucky SB 150 protest 3-29-23

Hundreds of people filled the Kentucky capitol on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, protesting lawmakers voting to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of Senate Bill 150, the sweeping GOP bill that curbs transgender medical procedures and limits teaching certain sex-related topics in Kentucky schools. (WDRB photo)

One protester we spoke with said the charges should be dropped. 

"We weren't doing anything illegal," said trans-activist Adrian Silbernagel. "We were there. We have the right to protest. We have the right to free speech. There were a lot of other folks in the capitol protesting and speaking their mind loudly that day. We happened to be in a part of the capitol where you know, we caused a little bit of more of a disruption but that's the point of protesting."

The Republican Speaker of the House said the protesters were given several opportunities to quiet down or leave but refused to do so. 

The legal process isn't over yet for the protesters: they're expected back in court at the end of May.

