LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The forms for Kentucky parents to file complaints about instructional material they believe is harmful or inappropriate are now available.
It's part the newly passed Senate Bill 5 that created a statewide standard for how parents should challenge instructional content, books or events.
Here's how the process works under the new state law:
- Parents make a complaint to a school principal
- Principal then has seven business days to review it and make a decision and 10 business days total to meet with the parent on the decision
- If the parent wants to appeal the principal's decision, it goes to the school board
- The board then has 30 calendar days to weigh in
- If the board still disagrees with the parent, then the parent can request their child not have access to the material
The KSBA Complaint Resolution Process Form contains space for parents to explain why they're challenging the content, and a space for the principal to address the complaint.
Lawmakers say it's meant to protect kids from pornographic material in instructional material, school events or books.
LGBTQ advocates worry it opens the doors to bans on LGTBQ content.
The Kentucky Department of Education was required by law to create the model policy by May 1, and school boards and districts are required to adopt a policy that meets all of the requirements by July 1.
