NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The main suspect in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers is going on trial Tuesday on a theft charge.
Brooks Houck is accused of stealing more than 200 bundles of roofing shingles from a Lowe's store in Nelson County.
The trial is being held in Bowling Green to make sure Houck gets a fair trial.
Houck has been at the center of the four-year investigation into the disappearance of Rogers, but he hasn't been arrested in that case.
If Houck is found guilty, he could spend a maximum of 20 years in prison.
The theft case is unrelated to Rogers' disappearance. Houck and Rogers were dating and had a child together.
