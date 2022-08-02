LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Trimble County man tried to kill his wife by backing over her with a van.
Dennis Wright is charged with assault and attempted murder. Police say the wife told them her husband backed over her at their Bedford home.
When he tried to run her over again, police say she rolled out of the way. Police say the woman told investigators she asked Wright what he was doing and he told her he was trying to kill her.
The woman was taken to the hospital. Details on her condition are unavailable.
