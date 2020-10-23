LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky schools are getting face masks from the Trump administration.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education are sending more than 2 million face masks.
They will go to students, teachers and staff.
The masks are reusable and will be distributed to Kentucky's Department for Public Health.
McConnell said 125 million masks are being sent to schools across the country.
"Wearing a mask is one of the most important ways each of us can protect ourselves and our loved ones," he said.
