LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall.
The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
It costs about $18.6 million to build.
This will be Topgolf's first location in Kentucky, and it's still on track to open later this year.
