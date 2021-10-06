LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an upset win on Saturday against the Florida Gators, University of Kentucky fans took to State Street, yelling, screaming and setting fires.
Now with another sold-out home game this weekend, campus police are preparing to keep people safe.
No arrests were made, but there were a handful of injuries over the weekend, mostly related to burns from the fires.
University police have partnered with the Lexington Police and Lexington fire departments for game day.
"We will be stepping up the number of officers that we'll have at the game, as well as postgame," UK Police Chief James Monroe said. "We will be working all day long, and probably into the morning."
Tailgating starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. The game against LSU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.