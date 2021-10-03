LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a wild scene in Lexington Saturday night, after previously unranked Kentucky beat No. 10 Florida at Kroger Field.
The Wildcats join Alabama and Georgia as the only undefeated teams remaining in the SEC with a 5-0 record. This was Kentucky's first victory over Florida in Lexington since 1986.
There was a crowd of 61,632 and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said the UK fans had a big impact on the game.
After storming the field following the 20-13 upset, rowdy fans piled into the streets yelling, screaming and apparently setting fires. Video shows furniture that was set on fire including a couch and a bed frame. And at least one car was overturned.
Lexington Fire responded to five different calls for service near campus. Police arrested one person for public intoxication.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.