LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville will soon be partly powered by the sun.
The universities are among five organizations with new contracts with LG&E and KU.
The energy will come from a 125-megawatt solar facility planned in western Kentucky. Through the agreement, UK will get 44% of the facility's output, while UofL will get 8%.
Officials said this will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
"Creating customized solutions that support our customers' increased demand for renewable energy is a key objective for our business," David Sinclair, LG&E and KU's vice president of Energy Supply and Analysis said in a statement. "We're committed to providing cost-effective, innovative options, that carefully integrate renewable sources into the system and enhance the economic vitality of Kentucky while also maintaining the safe, reliable service our customers depend on."
The solar facility is expected to be up and running by 2025.
