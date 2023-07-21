WARNING: This story contains disturbing information that may be graphic for some readers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This weekend marks four years since police discovered Brittany Wilson's body in LaRue County.
Investigators said she was the victim in a double murder-suicide. She was found dismembered and stuffed inside a freezer of a home that burned down.
"She was more than just a sister. She was my everything," Cortney Litsey, Wilson's sister, said.
Inside Litsey's south Louisville home, a memorial for Wilson continues to grow.
"Talk to her in heaven. Every night I talk to her," Litsey said.
Pictures, candles, mementos from Wilson's home, and an urn necklace are among the items in Litsey's living room.
There are also living reminders in the home, four dogs, each with a name linked to Wilson. The oldest one is Athena Rose.
"And this is the one that Brittany picked out," Litsey said. "And she's got Brittany's middle name."
Athena is now 7 years old, but Brittany remains frozen in time at just 33.
In July 2019, her body was discovered, dismembered, in a LaRue County home. Another woman on the property was found shot to death in a car. Investigators said the suspect, who confessed to both deaths, set the home on fire and took his own life.
"I try not to cry because she doesn't want you to cry. She wants everybody to be happy all of the time," Litsey said. "But she doesn't understand how sad we are all the time."
Litsey has two big questions: Who else may have known about what happened to Wilson, and where are the rest of her remains? Police only found part of her body in the freezer.
"My sister's not whole. She's in heaven, but she's not here. And I want all of her," Litsey said.
Until then, she'll continue searching and hoping.
"And I won't stop ever, until my last breath," Litsey said.
Litsey said the community is invited to a balloon release at Ashby Lane Baptist Church on Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. in Wilson's memory.
Litsey also is organizing a drive to collect donations for domestic violence survivors. She said it's the type of thing her sister would do to help others, even strangers.
