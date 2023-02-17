LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of Bruce Willis announced Thursday that the actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and now, experts are sharing signs to better recognize the condition.
Frontotemporal dementia, also known as FTD or Pick's Disease, typically affects people under 60 and causes a progressive loss of function.
The disease can present itself in various ways.
One form of FTD is similar to Alzheimer's disease with a loss of knowledge and difficulty getting around because of trouble with information. The version Willis has is different.
"He has a form called slowly progressive aphasia or primary progressive aphasia, where the understanding of words or the symbolic value or symbolic nature of words, sentences and phrases is lost," said Dr. Robert Friedland, M.D., a professor of neurology, anatomy and neurobiology for the University of Louisville School of Medicine. "So there is a trouble finding words, but it can be quite severe."
Between 10-30% of FTD cases are inherited.
Unlike Alzheimer’s disease, there are no current therapies to slow down the progression of FTD. The best thing to do if you are concerned about yourself of a loved one is to contact a doctor.
