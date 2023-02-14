LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An award honoring a nursing student who was killed in 2020 was presented Tuesday to a UofL Health nurse.
Kim Wilson, RN and director of critical care services at UofL Health, is the recipient of the third annual Kelsie Small Future Healer Award. Christopher 2X Game Changers created the Kelsie Small Future Healer Award in 2021.
"I think, as health care workers, sometimes we don't always remember the power we have, especially at this hospital," Wilson said. "We have people come here just totally devastated. Their life was intact just two hours ago until somebody called and said, 'Get here right away.' As this family knows, get here right away."
Small graduated from Central High School in 2018 and was pursuing a nursing degree at Northern Kentucky University. She was the victim of a fatal shooting on May 9, 2020, in Old Louisville.
The award is presented to a medical professional at UofL Health who exemplifies excellence, caring, compassion and commitment to education. According to a news release, Wilson "not only demonstrates the mission, vision and values of UofL Health, but has a huge heart, which is why it's fitting to present the honor on Valentine's Day."
Wilson has worked at UofL Health for more than 20 years.
"You have the power to let them know that we're going to do the best we can for their loved one, that we're going to do whatever we can to help them," Wilson said.
