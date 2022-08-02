LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL packed several boxes of medical supplies Tuesday morning for people affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Six pallets included boxes of bandages, saline solution, gloves, IV kits and more. All of it was loaded into a semi truck headed to Whitesburg, Kentucky, to assist flood victims.
"The mission of healthcare is to serve and this is just one of the ways that we can do it as a community," said Bob VanBuskirk, vice president of supply chain for UofL Health. "We are part of this community and part of this state, and of course we want to help where we can."
UofL Health says the load of supplies is worth about $15,000.
The healthcare company is also donating another $25,000 to the Red Cross.
If you're looking to help, here are the best organizations to use:
- Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky: Click here to donate
- Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: Click here to donate
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: Click here to donate
- You can also drop off cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items and water at the ARH Lexington office at 2260 Executive Drive
- Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kentucky Department of Agriculture
- You can drop off bottled water, toiletries and non-perishable at 105 Corporate Drive, Suite A in Frankfort
- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Aug. 5
- Questions? Call 502-573-0282
- American Red Cross in Kentucky: Click here to donate
- The Louisville Bats are holding a bottled water and canned good drive on July 31 at 1:05 p.m. The team is also holding an online auction for a signed Jack Harlow Bats jersey with proceeds going to the Team Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
- Taylorsville Police Department, along with Taylorsville Community Church, Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Department, Spencer County EMS and the Spencer County Sheriffs Office
- You can drop off bottled water, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and non-perishables at Taylorsville City Hall Annex beside City Hall at 70 Taylorsville Rd. Taylorsville, KY 40071 on July 29th, 30th and 31st between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.
