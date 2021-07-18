LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A building in downtown Louisville is looking a little fresher after a group of volunteers worked on a service project Sunday.
Thirty volunteers used paint brushes and rollers to remove graffiti on a building on South Fifth Street.
ASEZ, also known as Save the Earth from A to Z is a college group from 8,000 campuses around the world. Each school focuses on cleaning up their own city. The students from the University of Louisville participated in the project as part of ASEZ's Reduce Crime Together campaign.
"We believe based off the broken window theory if there is visible signs of crime, more crime will take place," Madelyn Brown, Vice President of ASEZ at U of L, said. "If you do the opposite and remove the crimes and clean up the street, clean off the graffiti, then we will actually remove the crime from that area."
ASEZ holds several clean up events each year while focusing on social services, raising awareness, victim relief and environmental protection.
"It is extremely important that we all do our part to help keep our city clean, and the ASEZ university and college students get that," Louisville Metro Council President David James said in a news release.
