LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says a man discovered in a burned out car on the Gene Snyder Freeway Sunday morning was the victim of a fatal shooting -- and his body was in the trunk of the vehicle.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that individual has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Henley -- and he died from gunshot wounds.
Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said on Sunday that police suspected foul play when the body was found inside the vehicle.
Crews from the Highview Fire Department were originally called to the northbound lanes of I-265 between Pennsylvania Run Road and Beulah Church Road at about 5 a.m. on a report of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Ruoff said LMPD 7th Division officers were eventually called in to assist. When the flames were extinguished, a body was found inside the vehicle.
Police believe the fire was set on purpose.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
