LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 65 has reopened in both directions after a semi crash near exit 102 in Elizabethtown closed it for five hours.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash occurred in a construction zone. A semi hit a barrier wall and pushed it across all southbound lanes and most of the northbound side.
It's still expected to take some time for the queue to clear from exits 84 and 105 and for the traffic flow to return back to normal.
