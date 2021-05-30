If you see Maschinek, you are asked to call 911.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Police said on Sunday that Olivia Maschinek has been found safe.
Original story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing on Friday in Louisville.
Olivia Maschinek, 19, was last seen in the 5500 block of Barksdale Drive around 2:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said. That's not far from Dixie Highway and the Waverly Hills neighborhood.
Maschinek is described as 4 foot, 10 inches tall and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a white checkered stripe on the side and matching black spandex pants. Authorities say she was also wearing grey tennis shoes and has a pink backpack with her.
If you see Maschinek, you are asked to call 911.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.