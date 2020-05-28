LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last Thursday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear spoke with with WDRB about how his office is addressing the historic number of unemployment claims brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WDRB newsroom has received numerous calls and emails from Kentucky residents who have attempted to file claims, but have yet to receive any benefits. Some of those claims date back to March.
During our interview, Gov. Beshear offered to address these claims individually.
"I hope we can get those names from you in case those claims are not currently being processed," Beshear said. "We want to help those and every other individual."
Forty people contacted the newsroom, desperate for help navigating Kentucky's broken unemployment system. WDRB took Gov. Beshear at his word and forwarded those names to the governor.
One week later, most are still waiting for answers. One of those residents is Richard Starns, a dental technician who hasn't worked since March 28.
"I'm about to be 40 years old and I just got to a point in my life where I was able to save money and now my entire savings is gone just to stay afloat," he said. "That's what I'm facing."
"I have two kids and I've worked my entire life and they're in private school at St. James and I don't have the money to enroll them right now," he said. "That's hurts the most -- when you got to take away from your kids."
And the worst part, he says, is not getting any answers.
"I am completely dependent on the unemployment insurance and I haven't received anything," he said. "Not even a human to answer a single question by the state of Kentucky."
Melvina Reed works for TARC and filed for unemployment when COVID-19 shut down her grandson's daycare. She's the only caregiver for the 5-year-old boy.
"I'm about to lose my car," she said. "Water is way overdue. Everything is past due, so me, I'm worrying and panicking to take care of things."
Starns and Reed are just two of the names-- a small look at the thousands stuck in payment purgatory waiting for Kentucky unemployment.
New unemployment figures released today showed 53,000 more people out of work in Kentucky. That's up from last week and stalls a six week trend of declines in first time unemployment filers. More than 800,000 thousand people have filed for jobless benefits in the state since the start of the pandemic. Kentucky's unemployment ranks among the top five state's in the nation.
WDRB sent an e-mail to the governor's office with 40 names of people who contacted our station on May 21st. Beshear's staff responded quickly the same day, saying they sent those names to Workforce Development for action one week ago.
Victor Edwards is one of the few who got a quick response.
"All I know is I reached out, I watched Governor Beshear on your show," he said. "I sent an email to Sterling and Candyce, and then four or five days later, I get my unemployment, so thank you very much for WDRB for getting the ball rolling."
On May 28th WDRB checked in with all 40 people who reached out to us for help. Of that number, only eight got paid. Two said they have been told unemployment money is on the way.
The rest haven't received anything -- not even a phone call.
"I just don't understand why they're not responding period," Reed said. "It shouldn't take two months. Some people are waiting for three months. It shouldn't take that long."
Gov. Beshear: We sent you 40 names. Thirty still need your help.
WDRB sent another list of names to the Governor's office on May 28th and we won't stop trying to get help for people. We are committed to holding Governor Beshear accountable and will be transparent with our results.
