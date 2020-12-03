LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is a beehive of activity as UPS is in the midst of its peak shipping season.
Getting those packages under the tree on time is not quite as easy as clicking that “buy now” button. UPS starts preparing for peak holiday season in January, and those plans kicked into high gear this year with a spike in online shopping because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are looking at a record peak season,” said Jim Mayer, public relations manager for UPS. “When you take a look at the increased volume we've already seen because of the pandemic with people at home shopping, and add that to the holiday shopping, we are extremely busy."
The demand on the cargo airline is expected to continue to climb this month. Normally, Worldport will process about 2 million packages every day. But that more than doubles in the days leading up to Dec. 25. UPS won’t say what they’re expecting volume to be this year, other than they’re prepared to break records.
“Our flight activity is way up,” Mayer said. “On an average day, there are about 380 to 390 take offs and landings. Already right now, we’re at more than 450. And we’ll probably be beyond 500 as we get closer to Christmas.”
And UPS holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching. To guarantee your package arrives before Dec. 25, mark these dates down on your calendar:
- Dec. 15: Ground Shipping
- Dec. 21: Three Day Select
- Dec. 22: 2nd Day Air
- Dec. 23: Next Day Air
UPS is still hiring seasonal workers for select positions. Click here to apply.
“Everything we do at UPS is about teamwork. Every person here matters," Mayer said. "Whether it's a pilot flying a plane or mechanic fixing the plane or it's a package handler at the hub, whether it's a flight dispatcher making that flight plan, we all have to work together to make sure the planes take off on time, land on time, make sure those packages are delivered on time."
Many of the seasonal positions are usually filled by college students on winter break. Once they go back to school, UPS will start another round of hiring in mid to late January. Many of the positions can start out as part-time but have opportunities for advancement.
