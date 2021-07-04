LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With fireworks this weekend in celebration of the Fourth of July, a local nonprofit is asking people to be mindful of service members.
The Veteran's Club says the holiday can be a challenging time for those suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Fireworks can be startling and sound like noises from a battlefield.
Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of Veteran's Club, asks people to not shoot fireworks off all hours of the night. He wants veterans who are still healing to be remembered.
"There are distinct sounds that you can notice a difference but when you're already in that headspace, it can be very hard to differentiate what's real and what may not be real," Harrell said. "I just want to encourage veterans to throw on some headphones, some earbuds, watch a movie, listen to an audio book. If you've got noise canceling headphones, that's even better."
To contact Veteran's Club, click here.
Related Stories:
- Veteran's Club to host equine therapy session on Memorial Day
- Veteran's Club offering support as Thunder Over Louisville spreads to 5 locations
- Veteran's Club hands out supplies to keep homeless warm
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.