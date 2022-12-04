LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The victims found killed at a home near Valley Station on Saturday have been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police found a man, woman and two girls dead after a shooting on East Pages Lane. LMPD said it appeared the man shot the woman and two girls before shooting himself.
Mary Stanton, 49, and Andrianna Stanton, 17, were shot multiple times and Brianna Stanton, 11, was shot once, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Gary Stanton, 60, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
"We feel pretty confident that the incident is going to be a murder-suicide situation where the adult male was the primary aggressor who shot the three females," LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said on Saturday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.