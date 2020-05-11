LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman both found shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the Iroquois neighborhood have been identified.
Brandon Gibbs, 32, and Shakeria Blakemore, 28, were pronounced dead just after 1 p.m. Sunday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Monday. Gibbs was shot multiple times, while Blakemore's cause of death is a single gunshot wound. Deputy Coroner Scott Russ lists both cases as homicides.
Louisville Metro Police officers continue to investigate the case, which began with a reported shooting call responded to a reported shooting around 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Halsey Court, not far from West Southland Boulevard and Southern Parkway.
There are no suspects at this time, police said.
