LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two people who were killed in a single-vehicle fatal accident early Sunday morning on Eastern Parkway have been identified.
Spiro Daniel Payton, 36, and Heather Elise Fisher, 40, were traveling west at a high rate of speed on Eastern Parkway near Preston Highway around 4 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Police said Payton was driving the vehicle, and Fisher was the passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
