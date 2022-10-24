LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect.
The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month.
Jefferson County District Court Judge Annie Haynie said it all started when Wade stood up and said something to people in the gallery. It's unclear from the video, but a deputy is heard after the fact saying "he said something to them" prior to the incident.
Several people jumped up in response and started chasing after Wade.
Video shows at least four members of the gallery immediately lunge at Wade as he was being escorted out of the courtroom. Wade is seen running behind Haynie and through the doorway behind her. The area behind the judge includes judge's chambers and office space, all of which is off-limits to the public. At least three of the people trying to attack Wade followed him through the doorway.
After a few minutes, the people who chased Wade are brought back into the courtroom in handcuffs.
Pepper spray was used by deputies to subdue the situation.
Four people are now facing charges: Joshua Smith, Isaiah Smith, Joshua Whetstone and Monnetra Cain.
