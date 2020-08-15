LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A special ceremony was held Saturday to honor and remember a Civil War veteran who has been without a gravestone for more than a century.
WDRB Photojournalist Stuart Hammer captured the sights and sounds of the marker dedication at Cave Hill Cemetery for Union solider Nelson Augustus Graves.
"It's important, very important that we ensure that the service and sacrifice of the men and the women of the armed forces of the Untied States does not go unrecognized," a member of the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War said during the marker dedication.
The organization requested the marker for Graves, which now sits in Section 6 of Cave Hill Cemetery.
Graves, who was from Midway, Kentucky, died on Oct. 22, 1896 at the age of 50.
