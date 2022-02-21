LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vigil is planned this weekend to honor 4-year-old Serenity McKinney.
Serenity's body was found by investigators Friday in a wooded area near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.
Her grandfather reported her missing earlier this month after not seeing her since Christmas Eve of 2020.
On Saturday, her mother, Catherine McKinney, and 26-year-old Dakota Hill, Catherine's boyfriend, were charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.
Family members are planning the vigil, which will take place 2 p.m. Sunday at Clear Creek Park in Shelby County.
The community is invited to attend the ceremony.
