LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for a local radio station owner who had a stroke while on a cruise.
Ray Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
A visitation is planned from 2 to 6 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg. Another visitation is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Monday at Scottsburg United Methodist Church, with funeral services at 11 a.m.
Rice was the owner of 105.3 in Scottsburg and organized the "We Care" Christmas drive for the past 30 years, donating coats and winter supplies to local school children in need. Rice's impact extended to Scottsburg High School's marching band, the Band of Warriors.
A GoFundMe page was originally set up to help the family get him back to the U.S. To donate, click here.
