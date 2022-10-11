LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers are needed to help clean up Beargrass Creek this weekend.
Louisville MSD said in a news release Tuesday that it will partner with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and the Foundation for Ohio River Education to remove litter from an area of Beargrass Creek.
Volunteers are being sought from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Karen Lynch Park on Story Avenue, near the corner of Brownsboro Road and Mellwood Avenue.
Get involved during #WorldHabitatAwarenessMonth by getting in on our Beargrass Creek Cleanup! Join us Sat, Oct 15, for our Mini Ohio River Sweep Event at Karen Lynch Park from 8am-11am. Together, we can acheive #safecleanwaterways! Register here: https://t.co/sq2Swmpjf1 pic.twitter.com/UckAufxC0G— LouisvilleMSD (@louisvillemsd) October 2, 2022
MSD said it will provide trash bags, gloves, a sanitation station, trash-grabbers and a free T-shirt.
To register as a volunteer, click here.
