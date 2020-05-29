LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Seven people were shot Thursday night in downtown Louisville during a protest to demand justice for the March shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
One person who was shot is in "critical" condition, police said.
"It is unclear at this time whether or not we will be able to provide additional updates this evening," an LMPD spokesperson said in a statement.
Tune into live coverage below:
Shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. Thursday as hundreds of people gathered on Jefferson Street, near Metro Hall and the Hall of Justice. LMPD has not said who fired the shots.
Jessie Halladay, a special advisor to LMPD, said the situation is "fluid" and the department is still assessing how to proceed.
Police made some arrest during the protest, according to LMPD's statement, but the department did not specify how many. More information will be made available Friday.
The crowd quickly dispersed from Jefferson Street after the shots were fired, and a large group of LMPD officers wearing riot gear entered the area to try and clear everyone out. Police then appeared to fire tear gas into the area when protesters refused to leave.
Before the shots were fired, protesters tried to flip an LMPD prison transport vehicle.
The protesters began gathering around 7 p.m. on Jefferson Street and have largely centered around the Hall of Justice. They were blocking traffic and sometimes walking with their hands up. They chanted, "No justice, no peace," and sometimes included, "Prosecute the police." A Megabus and at least one Transit Authority of River City bus could not move. Some protesters stood with locked arms, and other were on one knee.
Juniyah Palmer, Taylor's sister, urged protesters to "stop tonight before people get hurt" in a video posted to social media.
"Louisville, thank you so much for saying Breonna's name tonight," she said. "We are not going to stop until we get justice, but we should stop tonight before people get hurt. Please go home, be safe and be ready to keep fighting. We appreciate you more than you know. Please say her name. We will get justice for Breonna."
Urgent message from #BreonnaTaylor’s sister as violence erupts in Louisville. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/X3SUSmA5Yr— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) May 29, 2020
Bianca Austin, Taylor's aunt, posted a statement on behalf of Taylor's mother to her Facebook page, according to a tweet from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
"We are so grateful for everyone giving Bre a voice tonight, for saying her name, for demanding truth, for demanding justice and for demanding accountability. Please keep demanding this. But please keep it peaceful. Do not succumb to the levels that we see out of the police. Speak. Protest. But do not resort to violence. We demand change. We demand reform. be we do not need for our community to get hurt. We need for our community to get justice. Thank you all so very much. #JusticeForBre"
Fischer and community leaders held a virtual town hall Thursday to discuss police and community relations, specifically Taylor's death.
"Understandably, emotions are high," Fischer said in the tweet. "As Breonna’s mother says, let’s be peaceful as we work toward truth and justice."
After assembling on Jefferson Street, the crowd made its way towards the Second Street Bridge, which resulted in tense moments between protesters and LMPD officers.
LMPD told WDRB News around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, "We are currently working a large crowd in the downtown area around Second Street. Please help us get a request out to the public to avoid the area until further notice."
Taylor was killed March 13 when LMPD officers served a "no-knock" search warrant at her home on Springfield Drive. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room tech and former EMT, was inside the apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
Protesters have also referenced the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- 911 CALL | Someone 'kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend' Breonna Taylor's boyfriend shouts after LMPD raid
- Prosecutors drop attempted murder charge against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend
- FBI opens investigation into shooting death of Breonna Taylor
- LMPD criticized for not tracking 'no-knock' warrants after shooting death of Breonna Taylor
- What we know about the LMPD officers involved in raid on slain EMT Breonna Taylor’s apartment
- Louisville postal inspector: No ‘packages of interest’ at slain EMT Breonna Taylor’s home
- Attorneys claim LMPD officers killed 26-year-old EMT in 'botched' police raid
- Photos, video show aftermath of police raid that killed Breonna Taylor
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.