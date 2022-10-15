LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium.
In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
The historical society is creating a permanent Mattingly Family Board Seat to ensure its founder's vision and legacy, the statement says.
A lawsuit was filed over disagreements between Mattingly and the current organization that oversees Waverly Hills.
