LOIUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Sanatorium won't be haunting fans the same way this Halloween season.
The venue announced there will not be a haunted house this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Instead the sanatorium will be adding some more dates for smaller group tours and overnight stays.
In years past, people from all across America walked the hallways of the former tuberculosis hospital during the haunted house.
Waverly Hills is considered one of the country's most haunted buildings.
