LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night.

The 59th annual Ohio Valley Emmys Gala was hosted at the Lawrenceburg Event Center in southern Indiana.

The annual Emmy awards are among the highest achievements in journalism and recognize excellence in the television broadcasting industry.

WDRB News was selected in the following categories:

Producer 
Thomas Gleaton
 
Special Assignment Reporter
Gilbert Corsey
 
Editor
Stuart Hammer
 
Diversity/Equity/Inclusion
Gilbert Corsey, Darius Bowie
Louisville pays millions to settle Metro employee lawsuits
 
Military
Hayden Ristevski
'We want the truth' | Family demands answers about Kentuckian's death at Army post in Germany
 
Weather/News
Valerie Chinn, Emily Evans
Dawson Springs family thankful for community support after losing 2-month-old in December tornado
 
Morning News
WDRB Mornings
 
Evening News
WDRB News at 10
 
Daily News
Valerie Chinn, Stuart Hammer, Darius Bowie
‘We know what we’re doing is illegal’ | Louisville street racers reveal tactics amid increased scrutiny
 
Investigative Report
Gilbert Corsey, Darius Bowie
'Shocking' | Louisville payouts for police lawsuits burden city budget
 
Video Essayist
Tom Round
 
Editor, Spot Announcement
Jennifer Ipsan
 
Magazine Program
Chris Sutter, Dominik Furman, Jordan Morton
Be Positive
    
 

