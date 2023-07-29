LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News brought home more than a dozen Emmys at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards on Saturday night.
The 59th annual Ohio Valley Emmys Gala was hosted at the Lawrenceburg Event Center in southern Indiana.
The annual Emmy awards are among the highest achievements in journalism and recognize excellence in the television broadcasting industry.
WDRB News was selected in the following categories:
Producer
Thomas Gleaton
Special Assignment Reporter
Gilbert Corsey
Editor
Stuart Hammer
Diversity/Equity/Inclusion
Gilbert Corsey, Darius Bowie
Military
Hayden Ristevski
Weather/News
Valerie Chinn, Emily Evans
Morning News
WDRB Mornings
Evening News
WDRB News at 10
Daily News
Valerie Chinn, Stuart Hammer, Darius Bowie
Investigative Report
Gilbert Corsey, Darius Bowie
Video Essayist
Tom Round
Editor, Spot Announcement
Jennifer Ipsan
Magazine Program
Chris Sutter, Dominik Furman, Jordan Morton
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.