LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Buechel's police chief is currently off the job, suspended by the city's mayor.
Several sources confirmed to WDRB News that the city has launched an investigation into Chief James Sherrard.
But neither the mayor nor the city's attorney will confirm the subject of the investigation.
They told city leaders about a change in Sherrard's status last week. Sources say he had been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
