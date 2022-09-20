LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile Virus has been identified in southern Indiana.
According to a news release, the Floyd County Health Department has detected the virus in three samples of mosquitoes in Floyd County. All three samples came from New Albany and were collected the week of Sept. 7 during routine sampling.
These are the first Floyd County samples to test positive for the virus this year, although the virus has been identified in the county in previous years.
Anyone seeking additional information about Floyd County's efforts to detect West Nile Virus, or who wishes to have a mosquito trap placed on his or her property should call 812-948-4726 and select Option 2, and then Option 1, to speak to an environmentalist.
Here are some steps you can take to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes:
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions.
- When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitos may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with a repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to your skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.
- Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
- Prevent mosquito breeding grounds:
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside.
- Help reduce the number of mosquitos around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, trash cans, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis. Click here for more tips.
