CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of supporters stationed outside of the Wildlife in Need zoo in southern Indiana on Thursday said what's happening to its owner is unfair.
According to court documents, a warrant for the arrest of Tim Stark was issued Wednesday. Stark is the owner of the Wildlife in Need zoo in Charlestown.
Last week, a court appointed the Indianapolis Zoological Society to remove animals from Wildlife in Need and care for them. According to court documents filed Monday, some of the animals on the inventory, including a sloth and monkeys, weren't there when investigators returned to the zoo Sunday.
"Now, they're wanting to say I was trying to hide them," Stark told WDRB News on Tuesday. "If I was going to hide the damn thing, do I look like an idiot? I wouldn't have hid them right there in plain sight."
Stark addressed media at the zoo Tuesday but hasn't been seen since a warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.
On Thursday, state officials were back on the property of Wildlife in Need.
Some of the zoo's volunteers outside of the entrance said the state is in the process of removing the rest of the animals.
"We don't know what damage is done, but today, we're expecting them to remove everything except the big cats," said Jordan Nauert, who volunteers at Wildlife in Need. "At the end of the day, it's going to look like a ghost town up there."
Nauert, who has volunteered at the zoo for the last four years, said state officials were supposed to take the big cats away to other states Friday. He added that it's hard to sit back and watch it all come crashing down.
"What we've worked so hard for is going to be gone," he said. "It shouldn't be. It's not fair."
Other supporters Thursday say they've known Stark for years and that the claims that he mistreated animals are far from the truth.
"Anyone who had watched him interact with some of those animals would realize those animals loved him as much as he loved them," Kenneth Saylor said. "Anybody that could think anything else is just wrong."
Those still voicing their support for Stark and the southern Indiana zoo said they won't stop fighting for the truth. However, they admit the future is uncertain.
"I believe — in the end of this when the truth finally does come out — he'll be vindicated," Saylor said. "But at that point, it may be too late."
I hope we get our day in court, and I hope we can prove everybody wrong," Nauert added. "I know what the truth is."
The Office of the Attorney General hasn't responded to a request for comment.
