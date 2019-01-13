LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are still searching for a suspect in an attempted carjacking that sent a man to the hospital after he was shot in the chest.
Police believe a man in his 30s left the Pic Pac grocery store on Southside Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday and was headed to his car when another man approached in an attempt to steal the car. During a fight, the suspect shot the man in the chest, according to police.
“I ran over to him while I was calling the cops and he was saying that he got shot in the chest and they were telling me on the phone that I needed to put pressure on the wound,” said Michelle McFall, who works at the Domino’s next door.
Witnesses described the suspect as an African-America male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and dressed in black. After the shooting, witnesses say he ran south of Southside Drive.
“We have had issues before with some of our drivers getting robbed but I mean we try to prepare ourselves for that but we don't expect for anything like that to happen especially at the time that it happened,” McFall said,
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD (5673).
