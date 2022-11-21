LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday.

Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana

According to court documents, fingerprints on the trash bag that Jordan was wrapped in matched Coleman's. A second match was found on the trash bag belonging to Dejaune Ludie Anderson, Jordan's mother.

A warrant for Coleman and Anderson's arrest was issued in October before detectives traveled to California to arrest both women. Coleman was arrested, but authorities did not find Anderson. She is believed to be on the run somewhere in California.

A month after he was found, Indiana State Police said Jordan likely died from an electrolyte imbalance, most likely due to vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration.

Coleman is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She is expected in court for arraignment on Monday.

