LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Madison Police said an 85-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed several times in her home.
According to the police department, police went to a home on Presbyterian Avenue on Aug. 11 for a report of a disturbance. Once there, police said they found an 85-year-old woman with stab wounds.
Police said the victim told officers that another woman came into her home and stabbed her.
Madison Police investigated and arrested 31-year-old Ashley Johnson, who is now charged with attempted murder, burglary and aggravated battery. According to an online post from the police department, officers found a knife "in which Johnson is believed to have used to stab the victim."
The victim was flown to UofL Hospital in downtown Louisville with "eleven stab wounds to the upper torso and arms of her body," according to the online post.
Police Chief John Wallace said Johnson was taken to jail in Jefferson County, Ind., where she was ordered to be held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Police said there is no known previous connection between the victim and Johnson.
This is still an active investigation.
